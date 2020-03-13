Boston Flower & Garden Show ending early due to coronavirus risk

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Flower & Garden Show will be ending early Friday due to coronavirus concerns.

The show, which was slated to run through Sunday at the Seaport World Trade Center, will close tonight at 6 p.,m.

“We are taking this unprecedented action to help protect our attendees, exhibitors, and all participants from COVID-19,” said Boston Flower & Garden Show Manager Carolyn Weston. “Because ‘the show must go on’ is part of our DNA, the decision to cut the show short didn’t come easy. Our focus remains with the health and well-being of all those involved in this enduring event. We have already been in communication with our exhibitors and partners and thank them for all their support and contributions.”

