Boston food truck gets surprise gig: slinging burgers at Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding

NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A local food truck owner heading for his second gig of the day Saturday didn’t realize until he arrived that he was booked for the hottest event of the weekend: Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding.

Kevin Tortorella, owner of Boston’s Baddest Burger, said he received a request last week to do a wedding in Newport, Rhode Island but the bride and groom were kept a secret. It wasn’t until he showed up at Belcourt Mansion that he realized he was catering a high-profile affair.

“Honestly, when I showed up there I didn’t have a clue,” Tortorella said, adding he had just driven from an event at a brewery in Waltham. “I got there and there was paparazzi everywhere.”

Tortorella served up 135 sandwiches — two-thirds of which were his burgers — at the afterparty for the marriage between the 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress and 34-year-old art dealer Cooke Maroney. Celebrities like Adele and Amy Schumer were in attendance, but Tortorella said he was concentrating on flipping Hub Burgers instead of the famous faces.

“There were so many celebrities, they were just all celebrities,” Tortorella said. “I was just trying to make sure they got their food.”

