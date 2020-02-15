Boston foodies, officials fight coronavirus fears with ‘Dine Chinatown’ initiative

BOSTON (WHDH) - While coronavirus cases continue to rise across the world, diners and local officials came out to support Chinatown businesses that are struggling due to fears of the virus.

More than 65,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide over the past two months, and restaurants and eateries in Chinatown have taken a big financial hit during that time despite several promotional campaigns, owners said.

“It’s been really tough, it’s been really tough. We haven’t seen the weekend crowd coming through, never mind the weekday,” said Patty Moy, manager of China Pearl Restaurant. “We’re doing the best we can waiting for everyone’s fears to die down.”

So Boston city councilors created the ‘Dine Chinatown’ initiative, promoting the dozens of food spots in the area with a big brunch on Saturday. More than 400 people packed China Pearl and showed their support for the restaurants.

“I’m certainly not worried about coming to get some delicious food with fun people in Chinatown,” said customer Katrina Norman.

Marc Lipsitch, an epidemiologist at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and Chinese food fan, said there is no increased risk of contracting the coronavirus in Chinatown.

“At this point, there’s no reason to avoid Chinatown. I’m here today, I was at a Chinese restaurant last week, I love Chinese food,” Lipsitch said.

Councilors said it was important to encourage support of the businesses in the face of unfounded fears.

“To be here a couple weeks ago, particularly during the Lunar New Year, to see the shops, the stores, the restaurants basically empty was very disheartening,” said At Large Councilor Michael Flaherty.

“We know just how hard the restaurants have had it since the coronavirus news broke so to see this love and outpouring has been really really inspirational,” said At Large Councilor Michelle Wu.

Moy said she was thrilled by the support.

“For them to reach out to us and be so supportive and for everyone to be so happy to come here, I mean it’s amazing,” Moy said. “I can’t even express my gratitude.”

The full list of restaurants in the Dine Chinatown initiative is below:

Restaurants

163 Vietnamese Sandwich – 66 Harrison Ave

Asian Garden – 20 Harrison Ave.

Avana Sushi – 42 Beach St.

Bubor Cha Cha – 45B Beach St.

Boom Crispy Chicken – 22 Kneeland St.

China Gourmet Restaurant – 23 Tyler St.

China King – 60 Beach St.

China Pearl Restaurant – 9 Tyler St.

Chinatown Cafe – 262 Harrison Ave.

Clay Pot Cafe – 74 Kneeland St.

Su Su Gourmet – 70 Tyler St.

Ding Hao Fast Food – 88 Harrison Ave.

Double Chin – 86 Harrison Ave.

Dumpling King – 42 Beach St.

Egg Puffs – 42 Beach St.

Empire Garden Restaurant – 690 Washington St.

Five Spices House – 58 Beach St.

Friendship BBQ Boston – 42 Beach St.

Ga GA Seafood Restaurant – 15 Tyler St.

Gourmet China House – 55 Beach St.

Gourmet Dumpling House – 52 Beach St.

Great BBQ – 15 Hudson St.

Great Taste Bakery – 61 Beach St.

Hei La Moon Restaurant – 88 Beach St.

Hong Kong Eatery – 79 Harrison Ave.

Hot Eastern – 42 Beach St.

Hot Pot Buffet – 70 Beach St.

Irashai Sushi Teriyaki – 8 Kneeland St.

Jade Garden – 20 Tyler St.

Jumbo Seafood Restaurant – 5 Hudson St.

Kaze Shabu Shabu – 1 Harrison Ave.

Liuyishou Hotpot – 702 Washington St.

Moon Villa Restaurant – 19 Edinboro St.

My Thai Vegan Cafe – 3 Beach St.

New Golden Gate – 66 Beach St.

Peach Farm Restaurant – 4 Tyler St.

Penang Malaysian Cuisine – 685 Washington St.

Pho Pasteur Restaurant – 682 Washington St.

Quic Pic BBQ – 50 Beach St.

Ruckus – 5 Tyler St.

Shojo – 9 Tyler St.

Sakura Sunakku – 42 Beach St.

Shabu-zen – 16 Tyler St.

Spicy World – 7 Beach St.

Suishaya – 2 Tyler St.

Taiwan Cafe – 34 Oxford St.

The Q – 660 Washington St.

Wing’s Kitchen – 23 Hudson St.

Bakeries

101 Bakery – 56 Beach St.

Bao Bao Bakery Cafe – 84 Harrison Ave.

Corner Cafe Bakery – 62 Harrison Ave.

180 Cafe – 23 Edinboro St.

Eldo Cake House – 38 Harrison Ave.

Great Taste Bakery – 61 Beach St.

Hing Shing Pastry – 67 Beach St.

Ho Yuen Bakery – 54 Beach St.

May’s Cake House – 223 Harrison Ave.

Mei Sum Bakery – 36 Beach St.

Top Bread – 77 Harrison Ave.

Bubble Tea/Snacks

Chatime – 31 Harrison Ave.

Gongcha – 44 Harrison Ave.

Juicy Spot Cafe – 16 Tyler St.

Kung Fu Tea – 66 Kneeland St.

Pin Ming – 5 Beach St.

Royal Tea – 23B Tyler St.

Sweet Boba & Waffles – 18 Hudson St.

Sweet Kingdom Dessert – 7 Beach St.

Tbaar – 32 Kneeland St.

Tea-Do – 8 Tyler St.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)