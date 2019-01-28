BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Patriots may be heading to their third Super Bowl in a row but Boston was outranked by one other city when it comes to having the best football fans.

WalletHub compared more than 240 United States cities with at least one college or professional football team across 21 key metrics, ranging from fan friendliness to average ticket price for an NFL game.

Pittsburgh has the best fan base, according to the study, ranking first in the professional football category and 13th in the college football category.

Boston came in second overall and second in the professional football category, but placed 164th in the college football category.

Bean Town also has the best-performing NFL team and the second highest average ticket price for an NFL game, behind Los Angeles, according to the study.

Worcester also made the list as having the 23rd best fan base in a midsize city, with the second lowest minimum season-ticket price for college football games.

The New England Patriots will play the Los Angeles Chargers in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)