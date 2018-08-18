Boston Free Speech Rally draws counterprotesters to City Hall Plaza

BOSTON (WHDH) - A conservative rally against “far-left violence” drew a large crowd of counterprotesters to downtown Boston Saturday afternoon.

The event, hosted by Boston Free Speech, began at noon at City Hall Plaza and is expected to move to the Common.

The demonstration is being held to “protest against the far-left’s violence and intimidation,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

This protest marks the anniversary of a similar march last summer in reaction to the deadly riots in Charlottesville, Virginia. Last year’s march drew tens of thousands of counterprotesters to Boston Common and led to several violent clashes between protesters and counterdemonstrators.

At Saturday’s rally, counterprotesters led by Stand Against Hate-Boston have surrounded the protestors.

According to Stand Against Hate-Boston’s Facebook page, the counterprotesters are looking to “send a clear message that their hatred is not welcome in our city.”

Boston police officers have created a bike barrier between the two groups.

Counter protesters have people gathered for #FreeSpeechRally surrounded, with @bostonpolice creating a bike barrier in between the 2 groups pic.twitter.com/VQr9tdgH71 — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) August 18, 2018

