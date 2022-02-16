BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is getting closer to removing its proof of vaccination requirement thanks to improving coronavirus metrics.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced last week that the requirement to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor establishments will be lifted when there are fewer than 95 percent of ICU beds occupied, fewer than 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, and a community positivity rate below five percent.

Boston has met the first benchmark with 91.1 percent of ICU beds occupied.

The city is getting close to the other two benchmarks with a seven-day hospitalization average of 272.1 and a seven-day positivity rate of 5.4 percent.

“If the numbers continue along the trends that we’re seeing, we could see this policy lifted even in the next few days,” Wu said, “so we will cross that bridge if we come to it.”

Wu added that she is working on creating a real-time dashboard to show the city’s progress on those key metrics.

