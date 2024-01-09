BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is getting dozens of new electric school buses thanks to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Bus Grant Program.

The Biden administration announced $20 million in funds for the city to buy 50 electric school buses, with another $33 million for the DATTCO bus company, which will buy new electric buses for five school districts in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“This unprecedented federal investment will mean healthier commutes for our students and bus drivers, cleaner air in our neighborhoods, and a giant step in our transition to a greener and climate-ready City,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.

“After years of fighting for investments in clean energy, I’m glad that we are able to deliver federal funding for a fleet of new electric school buses in Massachusetts,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a statement. “With this funding, we can reduce health risks from air pollution, boost domestic manufacturing while creating good-paying jobs in the process, and fight the climate crisis for the next generation. This is a big win for our communities, and I will keep fighting for more of these investments.”

