Boston getting festive with annual tree lighting in Copley Square

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will be getting more festive this holiday season with a tree lighting in Copley Square Monday night.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and The Friends of Copley Square will host the annual tree lighting from 5 to 6 p.m.

The free event will feature appearances by Santa Claus and Rudolph, as well as musical performances by vocalist Mark “Sing” Robertson, the Boston Children’s Chorus, the Boston Pops Brass Quintet, and Berklee College of Music’s own Natalie Daniela Castro Diaz.

The Fairmont Copley Plaza will host a family reception immediately following for all in attendance.

