Boston gives self-driving car company green light to expand testing citywide

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston has given a self-driving car company the green light to expand testing of its autonomous vehicles citywide.

The decision to allow nuTonomy to expand its tests beyond the Seaport District, where it has been testing self-driving cars since January 2017, was announced in a press release issued by the Boston Transportation Department on Wednesday.

“Creating a policy on the operation of autonomous vehicles on City of Boston streets is a priority of the Go Boston 2030 Transportation Plan as the technology is capable of significantly enhancing mobility for Boston residents, particularly for senior citizens and people with disabilities,” the statement read.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh called the decision “another step forward in helping us to achieve the vision for improved mobility that was established by residents during the Go Boston 2030 Transportation Plan public process.”

“If deployed thoughtfully, shared fleets of autonomous vehicles could offer the City of Boston the potential to improve safety on our streets, provide equitable connections to the MBTA, and offer a new source of mobility to all Boston residents,” Walsh said in a statement.

Boston Transportation Commissioner Gina N. Fiandaca agreed, saying, “Working collaboratively with nuTonomy over the past two years, we have monitored their progress through the testing process and we are confident in the company’s commitment to safety and to our Go Boston 2030 mobility goals. As we continue to invest in improving the City’s bicycle infrastructure, adding bus lanes to our streets, and upgrading the quality of our roadways, we are also working to shape the future of mobility to ensure that it works for all of our residents.”

The company responded to the announcement, saying in a statement from company president Karl Iagnemma:

“We are proud to be the first and only company authorized to operate autonomous vehicles on public roads citywide in Boston. Being recognized by the City for our exceptional safety record is an important milestone for the entire nuTonomy and Aptiv team. Today, we are excited to have access to some of the most complex roads in North America as we continue to focus on improving the safety and efficiency of transportation in cities worldwide.”

Prior to working with the City of Boston, nuTonomy spent almost two years testing autonomous vehicles on public roadways in Singapore. In Boston, nuTonomy’s testing began on streets within the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Industrial Park before the geographic testing area expanded to additional public streets in the Seaport District. This was followed by a pilot program where passengers were transported in nuTonomy vehicles between destinations in the area.

The company must comply with all testing safety protocols stipulated by both the City of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the vehicles must operate within the legal speed limit at all times. In all cases while testing, a professionally trained safety driver is behind the wheel prepared to take over as necessary.

Testing may occur in both day and nighttime hours, and during some inclement weather, such as light precipitation, fog, and low temperatures.

For more information about the Autonomous Vehicle Testing Program, visit www.boston.gov/boston-av.

