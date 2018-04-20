Boston Globe columnist Kevin Cullen on administrative leave amid review of work

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Globe has placed columnist Kevin Cullen on paid administrative leave while the newspaper conducts a “thorough examination” of his work after a sports talk radio host claimed he fabricated details about the Boston Marathon bombings in a piece published on the fifth anniversary of the attack, a company spokeswoman confirmed.

The review comes after WEEI’s Kirk Minihane, of the morning drive show ‘Kirk & Callahan,’ said Cullen was not at the finish line when the bombs went off in 2013, despite having authored many columns recounting the blasts.

“The integrity of each of our journalists is fundamental to our organization. In light of questions that have publicly surfaced, Kevin Cullen has been placed on paid administrative leave while a thorough examination, involving a third party with expertise, is done of his work,” Globe spokeswoman Jane Bowman said in a statement. “We will be transparent with the results of the review.”

In a piece published this past Saturday titled “Five years later, we feel the grief like a sixth sense,” Cullen wrote that he has had instances in the years since the tragedy that remind him of the explosions on Boylston Street.

Bowman added, “If the record needs to be corrected in any way, we will do so forthrightly.”

