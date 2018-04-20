Boston Globe conducting review of work done by columnist Kevin Cullen

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Globe is conducting a review of work done by columnist Kevin Cullen after a sports talk radio host claimed he fabricated details about the Boston Marathon bombings in a piece published on the fifth anniversary of the attack, a spokeswoman for the newspaper confirmed.

The review comes after WEEI’s Kirk Minihane, of the morning drive show ‘Kirk & Callahan,’ said Cullen was not at the finish line when the bombs went off in 2013, despite having authored many columns recounting the blasts.

“We take seriously any credible assertion about the integrity of our journalism. We are conducting a review, and if the record needs to be corrected in any way, we will do so forthrightly,” Globe spokeswoman Jane Bowman said in a statement to 7News.

In a piece published this past Saturday titled “Five years later, we feel the grief like a sixth sense,” Cullen wrote that he has had instances in the years since the tragedy that remind him of the explosions on Boylston Street.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)