Boston Globe drops lawsuit against ex-employee over texts

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Globe is dropping a lawsuit against a former employee who accused the newspaper’s top editor of sending her inappropriate text messages.

The Boston Globe reports the newspaper said in a letter to the court that its request for an order demanding that Hilary Sargent reveal more information about the alleged text exchange between her and Brian McGrory is “no longer necessary.”

Sargent, a former editor for Boston.com, last month tweeted a screenshot of a text exchange she said occurred between her and McGrory in which she says McGrory asked her what she wears when she writes.

McGrory said he had no recollection of the texts and never harassed Sargent or others.

Sargent said in a statement that she never refused to cooperate with the Globe’s investigation and is pleased it dropped its lawsuit.

