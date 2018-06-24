Boston Globe reports Hanley Ramirez not under federal investigation

(WHDH) – The Boston Globe is reporting an internet report tying Hanley Ramirez to a drug investigation is false. The Globe says the former Red Sox player was never under investigation.

According to the paper, a friend of Ramirez was pulled over by police in April with drugs in his car and dropped Ramirez’ name in an attempt to avoid arrest.

The Globe says court records show that man then immediately admitted the former Red Sox player was not involved in any way.

The article cites documents filed in US District Court in Boston.

Again – the court paperwork reportedly shows Ramirez had no connection at all to the drugs and was never under investigation.

Ramirez has been a free agent since the Red Sox released him this past spring.

