Boston Globe workers walk out to protest salary issues

BOSTON (WHDH) - Frustrated staff members at the Boston Globe walked out of their office at noon Tuesday.

A union representing about 300 Globe employees said “stalled contract negotiations” are the reason for the walkout, according to the Boston Business Journal.

The Boston Newspaper Guild says disputes over salary, vacation days, overtime, and seniority remain unresolved.

