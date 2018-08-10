Boston goes ‘Back to the Future’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is going Back to the Future as several items from the iconic film, including a Delorean, are on display at FAN EXPO Boston.

The entire cast, meanwhile, will reunite Friday night at the event, which is being held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Stars like Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thomspon from the classic trilogy will be on hand signing autographs and participating in a panel discussion.

A representative from Mayor Marty Walsh’s office proclaimed today “Back to the Future Day” in Boston.

Artist Drew Struzan created the movie posters for all three “Back to the Future” films, and he still remembers getting called into Robert Zemeckis’s office when he was asked to make a poster for a new sci-fi film.

“He goes, ‘I’m so glad to meet you. I’ve waited for years to have a movie good enough for you to paint the poster,'” Struzan said.

Then there’s Terry and Oliver Holler, who travel the world in a Delorean they built to replicate the one in the movie, and they’ve logged some serious miles in it – 28 countries and all 50 states.

Struzan said even after all this time, there’s something about the films and the actor’s performances that just endure, bringing thousands of fans to events like this one.

“They were so wonderful and they always deliver in that movie. (It) makes us so happy to watch it,” he said.

