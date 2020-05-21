Boston grants $4M to small businesses

BOSTON (AP) — Boston has distributed nearly $4 million in grants to more than 1,100 small businesses across the city struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The businesses receiving grants through the Small Business Relief Fund represent industries most-impacted by closures, policies, or general loss of revenues due to the pandemic, according to a statement Thursday from the office of Mayor Marty Walsh.

“Through the Small Business Relief Fund we have been proud to support Boston’s small businesses with a swift and direct infusion of funds through a fiscally responsible and equitable system that will help businesses stay open, pay employees, and strengthen our local business districts,” Walsh said.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.