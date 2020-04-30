Boston group backed by Celtics co-owner makes coronavirus recommendations to White House

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – A group of scientists based in Boston and backed by billionaires — including Bain Capital co-chair and Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca — say they’re working on solutions to end the pandemic.

The group, which calls itself “Scientists to Stop Covid-19,” sent a 17-page report to the White House this week calling for the use of more powerful drugs in larger doses, as well as other unorthodox measures to fight the pandemic.

They also proposed a saliva test for the virus and scheduling tests at the end of the workday to help facilitate the reopening of the economy.

Pagliuca told 7NEWS that he has also shared ideas with former presidential candidate Tom Steyer, who’s working with a group of scientists in California.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)