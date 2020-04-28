Boston group backed by Celtics co-owner makes coronavirus recommendations to White House

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of scientists based in Boston and backed by billionaires — including Bain Capital co-chair and Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca — says it’s working on solutions to end the pandemic.

The group, which calls itself “Scientists to Stop Covid-19,” sent a 17-page report to the White House this week calling for using more powerful drugs in larger doses

They also propose a saliva test for the virus and scheduling tests at the end of the work day.

