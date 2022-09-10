BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members and some local celebrities gathered in a friendly competition to benefit local hospitals.

The Spread Joy Foundation partnered with a local startup, Do Wicked Good, to put on the Spread Wicked Joy event. Over 40 volunteers sorted into teams aimed to pack as many “joy boxes” as possible in five hours to give to children at Boston hospitals. Each team raised money on social media.

“We never want to see children in the hospital,” said Holly Daniels Christensen, volunteer and CEO and founder of Dune Jewelry. “You’d rather take that pain from them, so anything small we can do to keep them happy and joyous and feeling like children, it’s huge.”

“The energy level in this room is just through the roof,” another volunteer said of the event.

Each box contains crayons, coloring books, games, arts and crafts, books and more. Children receiving long-term care at Boston hospitals will receive the boxes.

“It’s been about three months in the making, and a lot of hard work,” said Josh Vernon, the founder of Do Wicked Good. “And today’s all about having fun and putting together 1,500 boxes that are going to go directly to pediatric patients in hospitals around Boston.”

In total, the volunteers packed 1,504 joy boxes, the biggest packing party yet. A local radio host said it’s all about working together to make a difference.

“It’s a really nice day outside, but it’s even better in here because everybody is here working together to make the lives of pediatric patients a little bit better,” said Greg Hill, WEEI morning show radio host.

