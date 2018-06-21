BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Harbor cruise ship with more than 300 passengers onboard struck six sailboats after losing control in Boston Harbor Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A mechanical failure caused the captain of the Odyssey ship to lose control of the vessel around 11 a.m. before hitting the boats, officials said.

Several students from the Day Middle School in Newton were on the ship for a field trip during the incident while a separate party was taking place.

The party went on as planned after the ship returned to the dock, officials added.

No injuries were reported. The Coast Guard is investigating the incident.

“The Coast Guard, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police and Boston Fire Department immediately responded to ensure no one was hurt,” said Captain Claudia Gelzer, Sector Boston Captain of the Port. “We are investigating the cause to prevent future accidents.”

Boston Fire on the scene after a Boston Harbor cruise ship, the Odyssey, lost control and reportedly struck several boats in the harbor according to the Coast Guard. There are school children on board. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/srzTeH0FUB — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) June 21, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)