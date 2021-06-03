BOSTON (WHDH) - For generations, people have enjoyed visiting the islands in Boston Harbor. They are not only beautiful but they are also historically significant and in danger, according to scientists who say the water levels are rising.

This year, the Harbor Islands made the list of the 11 most endangered historic places in a report from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit.

“They meet every single one of our criteria . They’re incredibly significant. There is a strong coalition fighting for them, they are threatened. But, there is a solution here,” said the trust’s Chief Preservation Officer Katherine Malone-France.

There are 34 islands and peninsulas and the report states they need protection to preserve sensitive archaeological sites of which, there are more than 100 identified. Experts say there is still more to be discovered here.

“We’re just filled with history everywhere you go and in almost every town you visit,” said Mark Cappadona, who wants the islands protected. “It would be really sad to lose all of that.”

Those fighting to protect the islands hope that more funding will come to bolster the city of Boston’s archeology climate action plan to protect the islands and the secrets from the past buried under the rising sea.

“No one wants to be endangered. It’s an opportunity and a challenge,” said Marc Albert of the National Parks of Boston. “This is an opportunity for us to continue to build our collaborations and solicit bright ideas and figure this out together.”

Now, the plan is to speak with Native America tribal leaders to decide which island should be protected first. From there, they will come up with ideas on ways to lessen the erosion.





