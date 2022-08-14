BOSTON (WHDH) - On a wedding day, it’s customary to be flanked by bridesmaids and groomsmen when the wedding bells chime. However, when Patrick Mahonui arrived to his own wedding, it was alongside a police escort.

When Mahonui’s ferry to his wedding on Thompson Island broke down at a dock on Saturday, there was only one way to meet his bride at the altar. In the back of a harbor patrol vessel.

BPD Harbor Patrol Unit Comes to the Aid of Stranded Groom Ahead of Wedding on Thompson Island https://t.co/aw8YfNd3PM pic.twitter.com/WkqqvfH0Es — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 14, 2022

When members of the Boston Harbor Patrol learned that the groom was sitting on a broken ferry, with an ocean between him and his fiancée, they sprung into action to get him on board a harbor patrol vessel.

“I guess if there’s anything to go wrong and be overcorrected in the way that it was, getting a police escort to your own wedding is a pretty good sign that things will align for you I guess,” said Mahonui.

In addition to the groom, the officers also escorted several other members of the wedding party to the island, including the photographer.

Mahonui’s escort, Officer Joe Mathews, returned to the island to congratulate the couple after the ceremony.

