BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Harborfest kicked off in Downtown Crossing Friday with the first of a slate of Fourth of July Festivities set to continue in Boston throughout the coming days.

Harborfest is one of the nation’s larger Fourth of July festivals, including live music, entertainment, historical reenactments and a chowder fest over five days.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to help get the event started at 12 p.m.

Beyond Friday events, there will be a fireworks show Saturday night and a patriotic Pooch-a-palooza and pet marketplace on Sunday at 12 p.n.

The schedule includes more events on Monday. On Tuesday, events on July 4, itself, will begin at 9 a.m. with an Independence Day parade.

The Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular is scheduled to end the day on Tuesday

You can watch the show on 7NEWS.

The show is produced by and is also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio.

The show is sponsored by Morgan Stanley.

Tune in at 8 p.m. on the fourth to catch all the excitement.

See a full schedule of Harborfest events here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)