BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston health care leaders are pushing for a new holiday — Vaccine Day.

Afi Popplewell, Boston Vaccine Day Steering Committee, says this would be a great thank you to frontline workers, as well as a way to promote getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“We figure if we foster joy and partying and festivities in the same context of having to get vaccinations done, people will be more apt to do that,” she said.

Organizers are asking Boston’s incoming mayor to be the first in the country to declare a vaccine holiday for this summer as a motivational boost after lockdown.

