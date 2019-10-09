Boston health officials issue exposure warning after confirmed measles case

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission is warning residents after a case of measles was diagnosed in a Boston resident earlier this week — the first confirmed case of the virus in a Boston resident since 2013.

During the infectious period, the person went to locations where other people may have been exposed.

The health commission is urging anyone who doesn’t know their measles immunization status to get vaccinated with at least one dose of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine.

Those who have had measles in the past or have received two doses of measles-containing vaccine are unlikely to become ill even if exposed.

Exposures to this individual may have occurred at the following locations and times in Boston:

Friday, October 4th 1:30pm to 4:30pm

Render Coffee, 563 Columbus Avenue, South End

Friday, October 4th 2:30pm to 4:45pm

Cafe Madeleine, 517 Columbus Avenue, South End

Friday, October 4th 6:30pm to 9:30pm

Gyroscope, 305 Huntington Avenue, Fenway

Saturday, October 5th 11:30am to 1:35pm

CouCou, 24 Union Park Street, South End

Saturday, October 5th 12:00pm to 2:15pm

Sir Speedy, 827 Boylston Street, Back Bay

People who were at these locations could become ill between Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 21 days following potential exposure. Anyone who was exposed and is unclear of their immunization status or begins to develop symptoms of measles should call their healthcare provider.

In the warning, health officials said, “Measles is a very contagious virus that is spread through the air, usually through coughing and sneezing. The virus may remain in the environment for up to two hours after the infectious person has left the area. Exposure can occur even without direct contact with an infectious person. Early symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough, and red eyes. A skin rash usually occurs three to five days later and begins and flat, red spots on the face.”

For additional information, please contact BPHC at 617-534-5611 or MDPH at 617-983-6800.

