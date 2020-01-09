Boston health officials issue exposure warning after Northeastern University student diagnosed with measles

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston health officials have issued an exposure warning after a Northeastern University student was diagnosed with measles on Wednesday.

The student, who lives in Boston, visited various locations across the city during their infectious period, the Boston Public Health Commission said. Several people may have been exposed to the rare viral infection.

Exposures at Northeastern University occurred between Jan. 3 and Jan. 6, according to the BPHC. The student is said to have frequented many locations on campus, including dormitories, dining halls, and classrooms.

Additional exposures to the infected individual may have occurred at the following locations and times:

Friday, Jan. 3 – 8:50 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Logan International Airport Terminal E

Saturday, Jan. 4 – 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Blick Art Materials, 333 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Saturday, Jan. 4 – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tatte Bakery & Café at the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Saturday, Jan. 4 – 12:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wollaston Market in the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Saturday, Jan. 4 – 9:00 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

Wollaston Market in the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Sunday, Jan. 5 – 11:55 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

CVS, 231 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Monday, Jan. 6 – 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Rebecca’s Café at Churchill Hall, 360 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Monday, Jan. 6 – 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

AT&T Store, 699 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116

Monday, Jan. 6 – 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

UNIQLO, Newbury 341 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115

Monday, Jan. 6 – 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Brandy Melville, 351 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115

Monday, Jan. 6 – 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Amelia’s Taqueria, 1076 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116

People who were at these locations could become ill up until Jan. 27.

Anyone who was exposed and is unclear of their immunization status or begins to develop symptoms of measles should call their healthcare provider.

In the warning, health officials said, “Measles is a very contagious virus that is spread through the air, usually through coughing and sneezing. The virus may remain in the environment for up to two hours after the infectious person has left the area. Exposure can occur even without direct contact with an infectious person. Early symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough, and red eyes. A skin rash usually occurs three to five days later and begins and flat, red spots on the face.”

For additional information, please contact BPHC at 617-534-5611 or MDPH at 617-983-6800.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)