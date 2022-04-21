BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission is recommending new precautions for residents after COVID-19 cases in the city increased by 65 percent over the last two weeks.

Health officials are now urging Bostonians to get tested, stay home if feeling unwell, and to keep up to date on vaccinations. The city has also renewed its recommendation that masks be worn indoors to prevent further case increases.

“With COVID-19 cases rising, we are urging all Bostonians to take extra precautions to protect yourselves, your family, and our community. If you are feeling unwell, get tested at one of our free City sites or take a rapid test. It’s also important to stay up to date on your vaccinations,” Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said in a news release. “We are recommending that individuals protect themselves and others by masking indoors, particularly in crowded places. These precautions are how we protect the progress we’ve made in our community.”

In addition to the 65 percent spike in new cases, the community positivity rate has climbed to 6.9 percent after being as low as 2.2 percent in early March, officials noted. The amount of COVID-19 particles in local wastewater samples has increased by 109 percent over that same 14-day period, suggesting that cases could continue to rise in the coming weeks.

“With higher transmission levels, wearing a mask can prevent individuals from getting sick, testing can help stop the spread of COVID-19, and vaccination with boosting reduces the risk of severe illness and hospitalization,” the BDPHC said.

The BDPHC also reminded the public that free walk-in testing sites remain operational around the city.

For more information about where to find a test, visit boston.gov/covid19-testing. At-home rapid testing kits are also available for purchase throughout Boston.

