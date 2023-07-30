BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Healthcare for the Homeless teams were out in the city over the last few days as part of their mission to provide care to individuals who are living outdoors in the extreme heat.

Dr, Rebecca Lee of the Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program said staffers aim to provide care to those who are outside year-round and choose not to participate in the shelter program or go to a cooling center for a variety of reasons.

“In Boston that means some pretty extreme temperatures,” she said of the people in Boston who live outside.

In recent days the street team has been focused on helping individuals in the city who may be dealing with dehydration and other heat-related illness.

People looking to help out can donate water or a gift card to the program. Learn more.

