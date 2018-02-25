BOSTON (AP) — The city of Boston is helping connect Boston teens with summer jobs.

The city is encouraging residents ages 15 to 18 to apply through SuccessLink, an online tool that matches teens to summer jobs.

The SuccessLink application will be open through March 30.

Applications are now open for youth summer jobs through @BCYFcenters SuccessLink — available through March 30. Check here for more information: https://t.co/Ls7yNONYe9 — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 22, 2018

Teens have to be a full-time Boston resident, have turned 15 years old on or before July, 9 and must be 18 years old or younger on or before Aug. 17. They must also be legally permitted to work in the U.S.

City officials say possible positions include jobs at the Zoo New England, radio stations and Boston city government departments. Applying through SuccessLink doesn’t guarantee a teen a job.

Last summer, more than 3,000 teens worked at more than 100 organizations through the program.

