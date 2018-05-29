Boston high school valedictorians honored by mayor at annual luncheon

BOSTON (WHDH) — More than two dozen Boston high school valedictorians were honored by Mayor Marty Walsh for their achievements at the annual valedictorians’ luncheon.

Steeven Cajuste, the valedictorian of the Urban Science Academy, came to Boston with his mother and three siblings from Haiti after their home was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake.

“I never thought I’d be here, but when I came here, I got the support that I needed, to basically propel myself to be here where I am today,” said Cajuste. “And I’m grateful that I’m here, because there are people who are also in my situation back home, who don’t have this opportunity, so I’m grateful for it.”

Ten of Boston’s 36 valedictorians from the Class of 2018 are immigrants to the United States.

“To come here and achieve with such high standards is important. It just shows that the human spirit is really alive,” said Walsh.

Cajuste credited his mother for being his encouragement. He will start college at Dartmouth in the fall.

