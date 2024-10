BOSTON (WHDH) - Hilton Hotel workers in Boston have struck a deal after being on the picket line for 24 days.

Unite Here Local 26 and Hilton have come to a tentative agreement.

Union members will now hold a vote to ratify the contract.

If the contract does go into effect, about 600 hotel workers will return to their jobs Friday morning.

