BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is one step closer to removing its proof of vaccination requirement thanks to improving coronavirus metrics.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced last week that the requirement to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor establishments will be lifted when there are fewer than 95 percent of ICU beds occupied, fewer than 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, and a community positivity rate below five percent.

RELATED: Boston requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for people 12 years and older to enter many establishments

The latest data shows that Boston has met the ICU beds and positivity rate benchmarks.

COVID-19 hospitalizations still need to drop below 200 in the city.

