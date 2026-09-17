BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Logan Airport is holding auditions to be the new voice for announcements throughout the airport, and it could be you!

Airport officials said they are looking for someone distinctly Boston, who brings the vibe of the city to life.

“We know that Boston has a bit of an attitude, a bit of something we can share with the rest of the world,” said Richard Davey, the CEO of Massport. “And we think part of that is sharing it with a voice that can be doing the annoucments here, which we’re super excited to introduce.”

Those interested in auditioning are asked to record a video of themselves reciting the following script:

“Welcome to Boston Logan International Airport—front door to the capital of heart, hustle, and hometown pride. This city runs on iced coffee, raw ambition, and unbeatable team spirit. So let’s go. Whether you’re grabbing a lobster roll by the harbor, waiting in line for a cannoli in the North End, heading out to Gloucester for a little salt air, or paying your respects to the Green Monster like it’s a sacred landmark (because it is)—we’re wicked glad you’re here.”

Auditions will be accepted through October 4, and the public can vote for their favorites starting in late October.

To submit yours, visit the website: https://www.voiceoflogan.com/

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