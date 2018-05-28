Boston holds Memorial Day ceremony at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — A Memorial Day ceremony for fallen service members was held at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester.

Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) and Mayor Marty Walsh were joined by other local officials, along with service members and their families.

“This is a day to remember and honor those we’ve lost but it’s also an important day to remember and honor and thank their families who gave them permission to put on that uniform, to put themselves in harm’s way with the potential that they might not come home,” said Baker.

Other Memorial Day remembrances and parades are being held throughout New England.

