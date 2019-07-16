Boston home found filled with trash, covered in human and animal in feces

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews conducting a wellness check in East Boston on Tuesday found part of a home filled with trash and covered in feces, officials said.

City officials responding to reports of a deplorable living environment at 141 Chelsea St. uncovered unsanitary conditions in a first-floor residence, including extreme clutter, accumulated garbage, trash, human and animal waste, and other debris that constituted a health hazard, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

One person living in the squalor was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

The basement and first-floor unit was deemed uninhabitable. An emergency order was posted on the door and a cleanup company was notified.

Residents living on the second and third floors of the home were not asked to relocate.

Those who were ordered to leave will not be allowed back into the building until a follow-up inspection is completed.

