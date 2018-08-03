Boston home health agency convicted of stealing millions from MassHealth

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston-based home health agency has been convicted on seven charged of Medicaid fraud and larceny for stealing millions from MassHealth.

At trial, the attorney general’s office proved that Harmony Home Healthcare LLC fraudulently billed MassHealth for services it did not provide, including billing for nurses that the company claimed were providing services in multiple places at the same time. according to a release issued by the A.G.’s office.

Elena Kurbatzky, 45, of Boston was convicted on three counts of false Medicaid charges, three counts of larceny over $250 and Medicaid member eligibility fraud after Attorney General Maura Healey opened an investigation against Harmony Home Healthcare LLC last year.

Kurbatzky allegedly billed MassHealth for in-home services for 38 people, most of which were not provided or authorized.

Some of the services were billed while the nurses who were supposed to be offering care were travelling internationally, including Kurbatzky herself.

Harmony also billed MassHealth for services that were not authorized by physicians, and in several cases even forged doctor’s signatures in an attempt to show otherwise.

A recipient of MassHealth herself, Kurbatzky failed to disclose that she had received $2.6 million from Harmony over two years in order to make herself eligible for the program.

Kurbatzky is set to be sentenced on August 7 at Suffolk Superior Court.

The office’s Medicaid Fraud Division works to prevent and prosecute provider fraud and violations of state law pertaining to the administration of the Medicaid Program, returning $45 million to MassHealth in 2017.

