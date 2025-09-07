HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local company that makes honey is teaching families how to stay safe from hornets, wasps, and yellowjackets as the warm weather starts to wind down.

The event at Boston Honey Company in Holliston came in response to a recent incident in Ashland during which dozens of kids were stung by yellowjackets while getting off the bus for the first day of school.

Mary Lou Sheehan, of Holliston, said she took advantage of the opportunity to have her kids learn some safety tips.

“I saw the opportunity for them to see the extraction and maybe not be as frightened,” she said.

The company is offering 10 percent off ice cream for all Ashland school students.

Learn more: https://bostonhoneycompany.com/

