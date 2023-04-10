BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city leaders gathered alongside family and friends of Mel King on Monday to remember King’s life after he passed away last month at age 94.

Officials including Mayor Michelle Wu participated in the wreath-laying event and speaking program at City Hall.

In a proclamation, Wu declared Tuesday April 11 as “a citywide day of remembrance in celebration for the life and legacy of the honorable Melvin ‘Mel’ H. King.”

“[W]e urge all fellow Bostonians to join in remembering today as a day of celebration and commemoration of a life-well-lived, in devoted service to our community,” Wu said, in part.

Elsewhere, buildings and bridges were lit up in King’s honor around Boston Monday night, including the Bruce Bolling Municipal Building, the Government Center T station and the Zakim Bridge.

An iconic civil rights leader and trailblazing politician, King has been remembered for his commitment to help ease Boston’s racial divide through his years as an activist, state legislator, mayoral candidate and teacher, among other roles.

King served in the state legislature for almost a decade and was the first Black person to reach the Boston general mayoral election.

He later became an adjunct professor at MIT and helped establish the Rainbow Coalition Party.

His death on March 28 prompted an outpouring of responses and remembrances as state and local politicians and community leaders reflected on King’s legacy.

Sen. Ed Markey, a longtime friend of King, recently shared his thoughts, remembering King as a fierce advocate.

“He was calling for peace,” Markey said. “He was calling for reconciliation every day of his life and he did it with strength and with fierceness but with peace and love in his heart.”

King’s wake and funeral arrangements were announced last week. A public visitation took place on Monday afternoon.

King’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Both King’s wake and funeral are taking place at the Union United Methodist Church, 485 Columbus Ave. The funeral service will also be livestreamed.

