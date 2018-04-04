Boston honors Dr. Martin Luther King 50 years after his assassination

BOSTON (WHDH) — Flags are at half-staff in Boston Wednesday as ceremonies were held to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, 50 years after he was assassinated in Memphis.

At the State House, Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) said King’s message is just as important today as it was then.

“Fifty years ago, a great man was stolen from us. A man who fought a fight that way we would all hope to fight a fight. By raising expectations,” said Baker.

The Rev. Dr. Conley Hughes of the Concord Baptist Church said King’s message should not be lost, especially in today’s partisan times.

“Dr. King believed foremost in non-violence but he also believed in reconciliation. He believed in reconciling differences between people,” said Hughes.

King himself had personal ties to Boston. He earned his doctorate from Boston University and met his wife, Coretta Scott King, while they were living in the city. Boston University will hold a prayer service Wednesday evening in King’s memory.

