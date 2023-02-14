BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders and local leaders honored a Boston hero Tuesday afternoon, dedicating a new fire hose in honor of firefighter Michael Kennedy.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, along with other community officials, spoke about Kennedy and Lieutenant Ed Walsh, who were killed in 2014 while battling a raging fire in Back Bay.

Walsh and Kennedy died after becoming trapped in the basement of the burning apartment building in late March, 2014.

The fire injured thirteen other firefighters as it tore through the Beacon Street brownstone.

Investigators later said the fire was sparked by welders who were working on a neighboring building.

