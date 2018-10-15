Boston honors hero with opening of Dennis “DJ” Simmonds Playground

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston honored a hero Monday with the official opening of the Dennis “DJ Simmonds Playground.

New slides, swings, basketball courts, and more, all dedicated to the fifth Boston Marathon bombing victim.

“This is a bittersweet day,” Mayor Marty Walsh said. “It’s a place for people to come together, kids to come together, families to come together in his memory.”

Sergeant Simmonds was hurt in the Watertown shootout with the Tsarnaev brothers when an explosive device detonated near him.

A year later, he died from a brain aneurysm linked to those injuries.

Members of the Boston Police Department say they’ll never forget their brother in blue.

“Today is about people not forgetting those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, our city. Sgt. Simmonds paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said.

The sergeant’s family and fellow officers say this new playground is a fitting way to ensure his legacy lives on.

“An officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice is still giving back to their community through this great playground,” Gross said.

“You saw the crowd here today,” Walsh said. “We don’t get a crowd like this at dedications like this. We got it today because DJ Simmonds was a special person.”

