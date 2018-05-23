Boston horse track operator to renovate Berkshires track

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) – The operators of Boston’s Suffolk Downs thoroughbred race track have agreed to refurbish and start offering horse racing at a historic fairground in the Berkshires.

Sterling Suffolk Racecourse announced Wednesday that races could resume at the Great Barrington Fairgrounds as soon as 2019 after the company reached a long-term lease with the fairgrounds’ current owners.

The Great Barrington Fairgrounds once hosted the longest-running agricultural fair in New England, and offered horse racing from 1859 until 1998.

Sterling Suffolk Racecourse says it plans to restore the fairgrounds’ grandstand, barns and track facilities. It also plans to continue offering simulcast wagering as well as live racing several days this summer at Suffolk Downs.

Boston has proposed redeveloping the vast Suffolk Downs property as a possible site for Amazon’s second headquarters.

