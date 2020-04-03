Boston hospital creates coronavirus testing booth designed to keep healthcare workers safe, conserve protective equipment

BOSTON (WHDH) - A hospital in Boston has created a freestanding coronavirus testing booth that is designed to keep healthcare workers safe, in addition to conserving vitally important personal protective equipment.

RELATED: Machine that can sterilize 80K N95 masks in a day coming to Somerville

“It allows us to use this in place of providers donning and doffing gloves, gowns, and masks for patients who are getting tested,” said Kevin Giordano, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Giordano is optimistic about the testing booth, saying that it was created by medical experts and hospital engineers over the course of four days.

The booth is a modification of a similar idea first designed by a South Korean research group.

“In their design, they have the patient inside the booth. We chose an open back where the provider steps in to minimize how many surfaces are touched and how much cleaning has to happen between each patient,” resident physician Dr. Sherry Yu said.

Yu says the booth allows nurses and doctors to step inside without having to put on protective equipment. It acts as a strong and clear barrier while samples are taken from patients.

“The patient is able to leave as we prepare the sample, deposit it, grab a wipe, and clean off any potential surface that the patient may have come in contact with,” Yu said.

RELATED: Patriots truck delivers vital medical supplies to New York after team plane retrieves 1M N95 masks from China

Giordano says the booth is an innovation that will protect healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against the virus.

“Any tool we have that allows for enhanced use of personal protective equipment of the conservation of personal protective equipment saves lives,” Giordano said.

The hospital hopes to roll out several more booths by next week.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)