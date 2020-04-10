Boston hospital enrolling coronavirus patients in clinical trial to evaluate potential treatment of severe COVID-19 infections

BOSTON (WHDH) - Physician-scientists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston are now enrolling coronavirus patients in a clinical trial to evaluate a potential treatment for those who are suffering from severe COVID-19 infections.

If positive, clinical trial findings could alleviate the expected demand for ventilators with coronavirus cases expected to surge in the coming days, BIDMC announced Friday.

BIDMC says the trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of sarilumab for treating coronavirus. Sarilumab is a biologic medication that is already approved for adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.

“While the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild for many, roughly 15 percent are at risk of developing an aberrantly robust immune reaction, which in its most severe form can lead to respiratory failure and, potentially, death,” Robert Hallowell, Medical Director of BIDMC’s Pulmonary Clinic, said in a news release. “The ability to stop this reaction in its tracks would be a major step forward in the management of COVID-19, both for infected individuals and for hospitals on the front line of this pandemic.”

Sarilumab was developed by Regeneron and Sanofi to block interleukin-6 — an immune factor called a cytokine that is involved in the overactive inflammatory response that is a common feature of autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis.

The body releases cytokines inlacing interleukin-6 as part of its normal immune response to injured or infected tissues. In the average person, cytokines are responsible for symptoms such as redness and swelling around a wound or infected site.

An overactive inflammatory response is thought to be the cause of lung damage and respiratory distress in a significant percentage of patients with severe COVID-19. As the immune system releases cytokines to kill the virus, infected cells in the lungs become collateral damage. In turn, this injury to the lung tissues triggers additional inflammation, and the so-called “cytokine storm” begins to spiral out of control. The result can be lasting lung damage and scarring, organ failure or death.

Designed to halt this cytokine surge, sarilumab has the potential to improve outcomes for patients with severe cases of COVID-19, as well as reduce the expected demand for ventilators, according to BIDMC.

“We have enrolled eight patients at BIDMC since opening the trial and plan to enroll several patients a day until the trial ends as a way of offering this potential treatment to the community,” said Hallowell, who is also an Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)