Boston hospital not taking ambulances due to flooding

BOSTON (WHDH) - A major medical center in Boston announced Thursday that it is “not taking ambulance traffic” due to a flooding problem in parts of the hospital.

Tufts Medical Center at 800 Washington St. says all of its patients are safe and being cared but they are unable to take ambulances that arrive at the emergency room.

The emergency room will remain open for walk-ins and clinics in the medical center are expected to operate at normal, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Patients will be contacted if changes need to be made to their scheduled treatment.

It’s not clear when the emergency room will begin accepting ambulances again.

No additional information was immediately available.

