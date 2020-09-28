Boston hospital reports more cases connected to COVID-19 cluster

BOSTON (WHDH) - Just six days since hospital officials identified a COVID-19 cluster, Brigham and Women’s Hospital has identified even more cases.

In an update released on Monday, hospital officials confirmed that 30 out of 488 employees tied to the outbreak have tested positive.

Officials said they have also tested 581 patients across all inpatient areas, and 12 have tested positive. Those positive cases were previously identified in connection the cluster as well.

RELATED: Contact tracing underway after Boston hospital detects COVID-19 cluster

All current inpatients are being tested for COVID-19 every three days in addition to a test that is administered upon admission and daily screenings for symptoms.

The Infection Control team said they believe the cluster has been contained to two specific inpatient units in Braunwald Tower.

It does not appear to be impacting other areas of the hospital or outpatient clinics.

As of Monday, 4,365 employees had volunteered to be tested for the virus. Of the 2,589 results that have been returned, seven were positive — two of which were associated with the cluster.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)