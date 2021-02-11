Boston hospital suspends 1st dose appointments due to vaccine shortages

Mass. General Brigham will no longer be scheduling first dose vaccine appointments for patients or employees, according to a spokesperson for Partners Healthcare.
Due to a shortage in supplies, the hospital will only be able to keep all first and second dose appointments that are already on the books at this time.
In a statement, the spokesperson said, “this is an issue that is impacting many hospitals and health systems across the state.”
All eligible patients and employees that still need their shots are urged to do so at state vaccination sites, local town clinics or pharmacies.
“Moving forward, we will continue to work closely with state officials to address this situation,” the statement read.
Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel spoke about the vaccine rollout in the state and said she understands the frustration people are feeling.
“I’m frustrated too, there’s a lot of demand for this vaccine, which is a good thing because the best bet to get out of this pandemic is to get vaccinated, for the vast majority of us, so I share those frustrations and understand that simply we don’t have the supply to meet that demand,” she said.
