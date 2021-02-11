Boston hospital suspends 1st dose appointments due to vaccine shortages

Mass. General Brigham will no longer be scheduling first dose vaccine appointments for patients or employees, according to a spokesperson for Partners Healthcare.

Due to a shortage in supplies, the hospital will only be able to keep all first and second dose appointments that are already on the books at this time.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, “this is an issue that is impacting many hospitals and health systems across the state.”

All eligible patients and employees that still need their shots are urged to do so at state vaccination sites, local town clinics or pharmacies.

