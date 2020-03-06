Boston hospital to test individuals who attended Biogen conference for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Women’s Hospital says it will be assisting the Massachusetts Department of Public Health in testing individuals who were present at a Biogen conference in Boston last week that was attended by an individual infected with the coronavirus.

“We have activated our central ambulatory screening and testing plan and will test patients outside of the hospital in the ambulance bay,” the hospital said in a statement. “Our emergency medicine colleagues will manage the testing.”

The hospital says the individuals will return home and self-monitor following the testing.

Three Suffolk County residents who attended the conference have since tested positive for the coronavirus, Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Health and Human Services, said Friday.

Sudders identified the presumptive positive individuals as two women in their 40s and one man in his 40s.

Three out-of-state residents also tested positive for the virus, including two European Union residents, Biogen announced Thursday.

A number of attendees reported varying degrees of flu-like symptoms following the meeting.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)