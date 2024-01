BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston hospitals are sharing images of some of the babies that were born at midnight on New Year’s Day.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center shared photos of three babies they say were born at the stroke of midnight on New Years Day. Their names are Selena, Margaret, and Ophelia.

