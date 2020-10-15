Boston hosting free drive-in Halloween movie series

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Thursday that Boston will be hosting a free drive-in movie series this month featuring an array of popular Halloween films.

The spooky drive-in movie series will include double-feature showings on select nights in the parking lot of the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The screenings are opened to Boston residents only.

Movies that are slated to be screened include “Halloweentown,” “Scream,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Get Out,” “The Adams Family,” and “Psycho.”

All event attendees must pre-register by car through an RSVP on Eventbrite. Residents over the age of 55 can register to an attend a matinee by calling 617-635-3959.

The schedule of movies is as follows:

